Domantas Sabonis & Lance Stephenson’s first two games back home in Indy together: Sabonis: 32 pts/12 reb/10 ast 42 pts (career-high) Stephenson: 30 pts (Pacers career-high) 16 pts, 14 ast (career-high) Lance tells @PacersJJ: “I remember him (Sabonis) like the back of my hand.”