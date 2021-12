Social Media

@DonLagreca @RealMichaelKay @Rosenbergradio I don’t know if Kyrie loves it, ther…





@DonLagreca @RealMichaelKay @Rosenbergradio I don’t know if Kyrie loves it, there are a lot of pro athletes who have said they don’t love it: I believe Jeff Kent was very open about not really liking baseball.