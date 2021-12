Social Media

DR. FAUCI: “I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…” https://t.co/VdmrGDF0rJ