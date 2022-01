Social Media

“Dr. William Schaffner, an adviser to the CDC for four decades, said it’s ‘unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic’ to think Americans will follow either of the agency’s suggestions. ‘Making public health recommendations…have to work in the real world.’” https://t.co/Nnzz7FLiFi