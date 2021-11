Social Media

Duke is your new No. 1 team. Purdue up to No. 2. Thought the Boilers had a real…





Duke is your new No. 1 team. Purdue up to No. 2. Thought the Boilers had a reallly good argument for No. 1. But, it’s late November, and Matt Painter is likely more concerned with how the 7th guy off his bench is setting a screen at practice.