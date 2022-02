Social Media

Elliot Preddie, A 13-year-old sickle cell disease survivor at @RileyChildrens hospital, is heading to #SuperBowl in L.A. courtesy of Colts owner @JimIrsay @WISH_TV https://t.co/ak2H69frbW