EVENING UPDATE – for winter system this week: No significant changes – confide…

snow/sleet/ice all in place for central IN – but still some things that need to be ironed out.

It’s easy to get caught up in snowfall numbers and “how much” – that will all become a bit more clear as we get closer – but at this point…I don’t know. No one does. The key take away I hope you take away from messaging this early is there is a high probability for difficult travel Wednesday and Thursday this week. Another update coming in the morning. Have a great Sunday night. As always – thanks for following along!