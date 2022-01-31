EVENING UPDATE – for winter system this week: No significant changes – confide…

EVENING UPDATE – for winter system this week: No significant changes – confidence continues to increase on a high impact storm mid-week. Good chance for all snow for northern half of the state, withsnow/sleet/ice all in place for central IN – but still some things that need to be ironed out.
It’s easy to get caught up in snowfall numbers and “how much” – that will all become a bit more clear as we get closer – but at this point…I don’t know. No one does. The key take away I hope you take away from messaging this early is there is a high probability for difficult travel Wednesday and Thursday this week. Another update coming in the morning. Have a great Sunday night. As always – thanks for following along!
Forecast confidence continues to increase that a significant winter storm will impact the central U.S. beginning the middle of the week. All winter hazards are likely – heavy snow, sleet & freezing rain. Expect widespread travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions.