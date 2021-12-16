Social Media

Ever experience a “God wink?” When you’re having a rough day, and you feel l…

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Ever experience a “God wink?” 🙏 😉 When you’re having a rough day, and you feel like something was meant for you to see? When you ask questions, but no one seems to answer? When something or someone shows up at just the right time? I opened up Twitter (which I rarely do and saw this) I love inspirational quotes… and this one spoke to me today. ❤️ This amazing journey, friends? It’s just beginning! #uplift #inspire #positivity

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Can your pet get COVID-19?

Coronavirus /

Lafayette ‘monster’ sentenced to 90 years for locking 9-year-old girl in basement

Crime Watch 8 /

Kentucky tornado now rated high end EF4

Weather Stories /

Jury finds man guilty for 2018 murder; killed man, left body in bathtub for a week

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.