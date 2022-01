Social Media

“Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a co…







“Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” ― Martin Luther King Jr. https://t.co/lqrLpXuiJl