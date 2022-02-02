Social Media

Excellent and easy to understand layout from the NWS Indianapolis office on how Wednesday will play out, as we make the transition from rain to frozen precipitation. Keep in mind, the bulk of our snow in Indy metro until Wednesday evening/overnight/Thursday. Highest snow accumulations for Wednesday will be in northern Indiana. Snow totals still remain significant for central Indiana through Thursday. wishtv.com/weather

