Exodus is currently in need of adult bicycles that will help our clients get aro…

Exodus is currently in need of adult bicycles that will help our clients get around the city! A bicycle can help our clients travel to nearby job opportunities, grocery stores, and their nearest bus stop! All bicycles should be assembled and in fully working order to be donated, and can be dropped off at Exodus by appointment only! To donate a bicycle, contact Cassandra at csanborn@exodusrefugee.org.

