Family is such a blessing I unplugged for the Thanksgiving holiday while my hu…

by: Alexis Rogers
Family is such a blessing I unplugged for the Thanksgiving holiday while my husband Reggie and I hosted our first family holiday! We really wanted to just enjoy family and be in the moment. They came from Missouri, Illinois, Texas and even Japan to be with us! We wanted to make it as special as we could. If last year taught us anything – we have to savor these family moments the best we can. The laughs, the long uno games, the hilarious performances of karaoke were AMAZING! I’m thankful for love! I’m thankful to YOU ALL for showing them how beautiful Indianapolis is’ Did you all have a good holiday?




