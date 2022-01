Social Media

@Fet4Life @MichelleLiTV bc it’s not the job of the marginalized to absorb and bu…





@Fet4Life @MichelleLiTV bc it’s not the job of the marginalized to absorb and bury the hate and ignorance they withstand every day. And when you say move on, you mean so the rest of us don’t have to hear about it anymore. Ppl of color don’t have that option. Racism doesn’t allow for that option.