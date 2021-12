Social Media

FINAL: 27-17 #Colts snap the AFC leading Patriots’ 7-game win streak, beating N…





FINAL: 27-17 #Colts snap the AFC leading Patriots’ 7-game win streak, beating New England for the first time since 2009. Carson Wentz completes 5 passes for 57 yards 🤝 Jonathan Taylor runs for 170 yards & game-sealing TD. | @WISH_TV