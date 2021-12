Social Media

Final: Colts 31, Texas 0. Indy (7-6) has now led by double digits in each of its last 10 games. 7-3 over that span. Colts’ first defensive shutout in three years, and just their second in the last seven seasons. Next up: a bye week, then the 8-4 New England Patriots.