Final thought from Arizona on QB Carson Wentz via the @wishtv8 #Colts Postgame S…

Final thought from Arizona on QB Carson Wentz via the @wishtv8 #Colts Postgame Show — The Bills win was for Frank Reich. The Pats, payback. Christmas night over the Cardinals? That is proof of an *organization* once again among the league's best at the most critical time of the year.