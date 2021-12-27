Social Media

Final thought from Arizona on QB Carson Wentz via the @wishtv8 #Colts Postgame S…

by: Charlie Clifford
Posted: / Updated:

Final thought from Arizona on QB Carson Wentz via the @wishtv8 #Colts Postgame Show — The Bills win was for Frank Reich. The Pats, payback. Christmas night over the Cardinals? That is proof of an *organization* once again among the league’s best at the most critical time of the year. #CarsonWentz #Indy #Indianapolis #Christmas #NFL #Week16 #AFC #FrankReich #ChrisBallard #ColtsNation #ColtsNews #NFLPlayoffs #Cardinals @coltsmafia @coltsmilitia @thecoltstalks @colts.county @colts_news @indysportsone @barstoolindy @indyweouthere_

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

Politics /

Indiana tax climate again ranks among top in U.S.

Inside INdiana Business /

COVID surge keeping Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing, vaccination site busy

Coronavirus /

Woman on life support after nightclub shooting; trans community shocked

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.