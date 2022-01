Social Media

First I wanna thank god #grateful , @prioritysports , @pacers organization, My c…











First I wanna thank god #grateful , @prioritysports , @pacers organization, My coaches, My teammates #teamfirst and Last but not least I would like to thank the pacer nation fans,Truly amazing it’s like playing in front of family for the first time every time””Memorable moment 🙏🏿 https://t.co/rRBOeU7SZC