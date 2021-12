Social Media

First look @WISH_TV: Helio Castroneves unveils the 106th Indianapolis 500 ticket. For the first time since 1992, we’ll have a driver gunning for the illusive fifth #Indy500 victory this May. https://t.co/kwqEIhhx70