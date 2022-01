Social Media

First report of US outcomes for Omicron: ~53,000 cases in Southern California (vs Delta), consistent w/ S Africa and UK https://t.co/72TINB9JCO ~50% less hospital admission from ER/out-patient ~75% less ICU admission ~70% reduction in hospital length of stay https://t.co/9PoFDvtzWh