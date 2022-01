Social Media

First tweet of the year! Instead of trying to insult, “burn,” browbeat, harass, or show someone you know more than them, see how far you can make it into Twitter 2022 by being kind. Resolve to be the change you wish to see in the New Year! #HappyNewYear 👍🏽