Social Media

FISH-GATE: A source close to @NYCMayor tells us he has been spotted eating beef …









FISH-GATE: A source close to @NYCMayor tells us he has been spotted eating beef and chicken in addition to fish. Earlier, the supposedly vegan Adams admitted he’s “perfectly imperfect” when pressed about whether he eats animal proteins. https://t.co/MtwxP01HFN