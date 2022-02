Social Media

Five years after Abby Williams and Libby German were killed on a Delphi trail, the Indiana State Police superintendent says, “I wish we could tell people and literally the world what we know and one day we will be able to, but today is not that day.” https://t.co/LXba3jLFk8