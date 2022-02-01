Social Media

by: Jasmine Minor
For the past 21 days I’ve been doing prayer and fasting. And let me tell you it was TOUGH! But God, as always, has renewed me to kick of this year and blessed me every step of the way. Just a couple of things He’s done: ✔️ Strengthened my prayer life ✔️ Made me healthier both inside and out ✔️Showed me opportunities to sow and pour into others through the Boys & Girls Club and KNOT TODAY Foundation ✔️ Called me to serve as VP for Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists-IABJ ✔️Reminded me of His unfailing and unwavering love. “May you have the power to know, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep is love is.” – Ephesians 3:18 P.S. I did the Daniel’s fast which is basically veggies, fruits and water. And I absolutely had the BIGGEST chocolate cake last night lol.

