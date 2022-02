Social Media

Former FBI agent theorizes about elusive search for answers in Delphi murders

Deplhi murders 5 years later: Michael Tabman, a retired FBI special agent in charge, talked Monday with News 8 about the possible connection between the deaths, a child porn case, and a social media account. “Sometimes investigators just hit a brick wall, not because they’re doing bad work, but they can’t create evidence that is not there,” Tabman said. Demie Johnson reports



