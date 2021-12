Social Media

Four years ago this February Colts General Manager Chris Ballard’s choice for he…

Four years ago this February Colts General Manager Chris Ballard’s choice for head coach (Josh McDaniels) backed out of a deal. Ballard left the press conference that day with one message: “THE Rivalry is back on.” Tonight, the wait is over. #Colts #Patriots #SaturdayNight #AFC #Week17 #Belichick #Ballard #McDaniels #Reich #Wentz #Taylor #Indy #LucasOil @wishtv8 @stampedebluesbn @coltsmilitia @thecoltstalks @coltsmafia @thecoltstalks