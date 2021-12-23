Social Media

Friday will be a breezy and mild day with highs in the middle 50s. There will be…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Friday will be a breezy and mild day with highs in the middle 50s. There will be the threat for a few spotty showers mainly tomorrow afternoon. Christmas Day will be unseasonably mild with temps near 60 degrees. Rain Christmas morning should diminish by afternoon. Sunday will be cooler with highs near 50 degrees. Rain will return late Sunday into Monday morning.




