Social Media

Friday will be a breezy and warmer day with temps in the middle 40s. Light rain …

Friday will be a breezy and warmer day with temps in the middle 40s. Light rain will be likely at almost anytime. Rainfall totals by Friday evening should be 1/4″ or less. The weekend will be much colder with highs in the 20s. Saturday is looking dry. Snow showers will be likely on Sunday. Right now, any accumulation should be an inch or less.









