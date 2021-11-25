Social Media

Friday will be a dry but colder day with highs in the middle 30s. Skies will be partly sunny. The weekend will find a weak storm system pushing into the region bringing the chance for a light wintry mix late Saturday afternoon or evening. Sunday will be breezy and colder with temps near 40 degrees. The extended outlook shows a rather quiet weather pattern for the first half of next week.









