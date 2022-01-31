From the US National Weather Service Northern Indiana office in their morning u…

A winter storm will impact the area beginning late Tuesday night and likely continuing into Thursday. This storm will impact the area in two main parts. The first period of moderate to heavy snow is expected

from late Tuesday night into Wednesday night as a frontal boundary changes rain to snow. A lull in snow intensity is possible for Wednesday evening, but another round of heavy snow is then possible on Thursday. Forecast confidence in storm track and snowfall amounts is lower for Thursday in comparison to late Tuesday night into Wednesday night. However, additional heavy snow is possible across most of the forecast area on Thursday. Stay tuned as details become more clear for Thursday. The combination of heavy snow accumulations and gusty north to northeast winds to 25 to 30 mph will create very dangerous travel conditions. In addition, some sleet and freezing rain cannot be ruled out during this period, especially along and south of the US Route 24 corridor.