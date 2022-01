Social Media

‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget dies at age 65

💔 BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known at dad Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House,” has died at an Orlando, Florida, hotel, TMZ reported Sunday. He visited News 8’s “All Indiana” in August before he performed standup at a local comedy club.

‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget dies at age 65