Social Media

Gah our little baby is FIVE MONTHS She celebrated her first Christmas, sat on…

Gah our little baby is FIVE MONTHS 🤩

She celebrated her first Christmas, sat on Santa’s lap and didn’t cry. She’s rolling over, starting to “chat” a little, found her feet and reaches for everything.

We love you little Haley ❤️

#firsttimemom #haleynoellevay