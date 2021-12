Social Media

@Georgestpaul @ReggieWilsonTV It’s amazing how people seem to lose their manners…







@Georgestpaul @ReggieWilsonTV It’s amazing how people seem to lose their manners online. I think what @georgestpaul is trying to say is “we have a soccer team we love here we would love to see them covered more. We know you would really like them” Internet bullies never win my guy. No gold star for you https://t.co/7a8Tt0U1eS