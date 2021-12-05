Social Media

Gingerbread Houses. Do they ever really turn out like the box? We tried. Multi…

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Gingerbread Houses. 🎄 Do they ever really turn out like the box? We tried. Multiple times. Pieces broke. The icing bag popped open. Then, the icing didn’t keep the houses together. Even after 15 min. Everything fell. But we didn’t care! We improvised and made it work! Avery and I made a “landscape of houses,” a neighborhood, so to speak! And just had fun decorating. 🏡 But seriously. Is it the brand? The kits in general. I would love to meet the people who made these on the box. I’m convinced they were never made at all— but rather photoshop at its finest. 😉 #notlikethepicture #gingerbreadhouse


© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Days after school shooting, Rep. Thomas Massie posts family photo with guns, asks Santa for ammo for Christmas

National /

Spotify pulls some comedy content amid royalties dispute

Entertainment /

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

Business /

Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.