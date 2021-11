Social Media

Give her a kiss….and he kisses the camera My dad is too funny. I couldn’t st…

Give her a kiss….and he kisses the camera 🤣 My dad is too funny. I couldn’t stay long today but some time is better than no time. Haley was all smiles and wearing a Thanksgiving bib that said “These rolls are homemade” Thankful I have these moments with my dad and his grandbaby. #alzheimers #endalz #caregiver #discoveringdad #haleynoellevay #thankful