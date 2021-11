Social Media

Go Drew!!!! Bringing home the gold 🏆🦃 Sometimes just showing up is what it takes! Some of the speedy regulars couldn’t make it to the Drumstick Dash Indy Celebrity Challenge so I’m proud to put WISH-TV on the hardware. Mostly proud to see the Gr8 showing of support throughout Broad Ripple for Wheeler Mission. Happy Thanksgiving to all!