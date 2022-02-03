Good morning from Indianapolis International Airport ❄️ The roads leading to the airport were a bit rough because of the drifting snow
❄️There are SO many cancellations this morning
❄️Kudos to all of the folks who have to brave these conditions go go to work to help others
❄️Tune into WISH-TV!
Social Media
Good morning from Indianapolis International Airport The roads leading to the a…
Good morning from Indianapolis International Airport ❄️ The roads leading to the airport were a bit rough because of the drifting snow