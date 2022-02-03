Social Media

Good morning! Snow is underway across much of central IN. We’ve updated the map – IMPORTANT TO NOTE: This is a forecast that adds ADDITIONAL snowfall on tap of what you may or may not already have on the ground. Yes, this does trim down the numbers a bit in spots, but still a significant amount for the day. Traveling will be difficult as winds combined with falling snow ramp up later this morning and afternoon. #INwx wishtv.com/weather



