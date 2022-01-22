Social Media

Good Saturday morning. It is a cold start to the day with temps in the teens. It…

by: Randy Ollis
Good Saturday morning. It is a cold start to the day with temps in the teens. It should be a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 30s. A few flurries will be possible this morning over the northern half of the state. A better chance of snow arrives late tonight into Sunday morning. Up to an inch of snow is possible along and north of the I-74 corridor with a few 2” plus amounts across the northern third of the state. Watch out for slick spots developing after midnight.




