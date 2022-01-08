Social Media

Good Saturday morning. It is a sunny but cold start to the day with temps in the…

Good Saturday morning. It is a sunny but cold start to the day with temps in the teens. Highs today will be in the upper half of the 30s. Light rain will arrive late this afternoon and continue through tonight. Areas from Indy and points northward may see some light freezing rain or sleet mix in when precipitation begins. Watch out for the potential of slick roads later this afternoon and evening. Temps overnight should stay just above the freezing mark.







