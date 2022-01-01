Good Saturday morning. It is a wet day across central Indiana and it appears rai…

Good Saturday morning. It is a wet day across central Indiana and it appears rain will continue into this afternoon. Highs will hold in the 40s. Colder air will arrive tonight changing rain to a few snow showers. Any accumulation should be well under an inch. Sunday will be breezy and much colder along with a few flurries. If traveling, heavy snow is likely across northern Illinois where 6” or more of snow is likely to fall. Happy New Year!
