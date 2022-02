Social Media

Goofy socks….. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Finish this sentence: I own a RIDICULOUS…

Goofy socks….. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Finish this sentence: I own a RIDICULOUS AMOUNT of …………” Shoes? Purses? Golf Clubs? Trading cards? Kids’ toys? Jeans? Something else? 🤷 Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive