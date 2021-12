Social Media

Great advice from @NWSHuntsville on how to prepare for the Severe Weather potential for Friday Night! Make a plan now. Have multiple ways to get warnings. Continue checking forecast updates for our latest thinking. https://t.co/mH4VPib81b #INwx https://t.co/nbdkhp7pXy