Greenwood High School science teacher and cross country coach, Matthew Hockersmi…

by: Hanna Mordoh
Greenwood High School science teacher and cross country coach, Matthew Hockersmith, 40, is now under arrest for 3 counts of child seduction. READ MORE ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/greenwood-high-school-teacher-arrested-for-child-seduction/ BREAKING NEWS: Greenwood High School science teacher and cross country coach, Matthew Hockersmith, 40, was arrested this afternoon on 3 counts of child seduction. Police say more charges are possible. READ MORE: https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/greenwood-high-school-teacher-arrested-for-child-seduction/ Greenwood School Corporation sent an email to parents this afternoon following the arrest:
