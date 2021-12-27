Had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas with my wife’s family in Peoria, IL t…

Social Media

by: Marcus Bailey
Had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas with my wife’s family in Peoria, IL this weekend. Loved going back to our former church where we were married 10 years ago and 2 of our children were baptized. It’s my favorite church on the planet and in my opinion, one of the most beautiful. Sacred Heart Catholic Church is a special place.




