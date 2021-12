Social Media

HALF: #Colts up 14-0 in Houston & for all of those upset about run vs. pass ratio last week: ∙Taylor has carried it 20 times already with just 67 yards & 1 TD. ∙Wentz has thrown it 12 times, 8 completions for 68 yds & 1 TD ∙Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill has 13 tackles @WISH_TV