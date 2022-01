Social Media

HALF: No. 6 Boilers up 39-30 on No. 16 Ohio State, led by as many as 11 in the f…





HALF: No. 6 Boilers up 39-30 on No. 16 Ohio State, led by as many as 11 in the first. • Boilers started slow from out, but are now shooting 50% from 3pt range – Buckeyes just 15% (2-13). •Brunk is battling Purdue big men – OSU even with #Purdue at 18 total reb at the break.