Hands down MAYO (and don’t at me with miracle whip – no difference to me they bo…

by: Tara Hastings
Hands down MAYO (and don’t at me with miracle whip – no difference to me they both smell and taste gross)
But seriously…..if I ask for “no mayo” and my sandwich/burger has mayo on it – I won’t eat it. I dislike mayo that bad….
What about you? QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What RUINS a MEAL for you?” 😬🍛 Too much salt? Blue Cheese Crumbles on a Salad? Cilantro? Mayo? When it’s over/under cooked? Something else? 🤷‍♀️ Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis and George Mallet at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #indystyle


