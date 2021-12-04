Happy birthday Coach!! What a legacy to leave…keeping our beautiful children saf…

Social Media

by: Jasmine Minor
Posted: / Updated:

Happy birthday Coach!! What a legacy to leave…keeping our beautiful children safe and giving them hope and prosperity for their future. #footballisfamily #knottoday #jesusatwork >>> givebutter.com/frankreich

Happy 60th Birthday to our co-founder Frank Reich!

Your favorite memory of Coach Reich may date back to January 3, 1993 when the @buffalobills trailed the Houston Oilers 35-3 in the third quarter of a wild-card playoff game and came back in overtime in the biggest comeback in @NFL history.

Or maybe it was watching @philadelphiaeagles quarterback @nickfoles trick-play touchdown catch via a pass from tight end @treyburton8 in SuperBowl 51 and then standing shoulder to shoulder with nearly a million people as we marched down Broad Street.

Maybe it’s a memory yet to come and the hope of bringing another #Lombardi to Indianapolis.

The community of football fans is unlike any other. But our…





