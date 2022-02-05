HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Randy Ollis I hope he’s enjoying a donut or two in the snow! A…

Social Media

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Randy Ollis I hope he’s enjoying a donut or two in the snow! Also it’s National Weather Person’s Day. Huge shout out our Storm Track 8 weather team. Everyone worked REALLY hard these last few days and it’s a pleasure working with such a dedicated team. We all seriously work well together and have helped one another out. Cheers Ashley Brown | Marcus Bailey | Stephanie Mead | Randy Ollis #NationalWeatherPersonDay


Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.