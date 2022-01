Social Media

Happy Friday! Highs today top out in the upper 30s. Snow spreads in overnight with light accum. possible. Looks to stay under an inch. Could slicken up the roads early on Sat. @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis https://t.co/BO4IzrRqXy